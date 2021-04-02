Alexa
Villegas has first-round lead at Texas Open

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 08:30
Camilo Villegas, of Colombia, hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 20...
Camilo Villegas, of Colombia, watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021...
Matt Kuchar hits from the rough on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in San Antonio. ...
Phil Mickelson works with his shoe before hitting on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

Camilo Villegas, of Colombia, hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 20...

Camilo Villegas, of Colombia, watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

Matt Kuchar hits from the rough on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in San Antonio. ...

Phil Mickelson works with his shoe before hitting on the eighth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Camilo Villegas chipped in twice to highlight a nine-birdie round that earned him an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.

Sung Kang, a 33-year-old South Korean, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale after each carded 66 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. Jordan Spieth, whose struggles the past three years appear to be subsiding after four top-10 finishes the past two months, sits three back (67) with Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.

Phil Mickelson dropped to 15 shots back when he had a 10 on the 18th hole — he took two penalty shots and another three strokes trying to get away from a greenside stream — and ended with a 79.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 09:49 GMT+08:00

