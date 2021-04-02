Hosmer, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-7 in wild opener

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. jumps to avoid being hit with a pitch as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt watches during the sixth innin... San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. jumps to avoid being hit with a pitch as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner looks to the outfield as San Diego Padres' Wil Myers rounds the bases after hitting a solo hom... Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner looks to the outfield as San Diego Padres' Wil Myers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres players stand on the field during the national anthem before a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, on ope... Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres players stand on the field during the national anthem before a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Apr... Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by teammate Wil Myers after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game ... San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, is congratulated by teammate Wil Myers after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer had a homer among his three hits and drove in three runs, newcomer Victor Caratini also had three RBIs and the San Diego Padres gave up four long balls in the fifth inning to blow a five-run lead before beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 on Thursday to open one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff triple in the seventh off Alex Young (0-1) and scored the go-ahead run on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly in front of an announced crowd of 8,773, about 20% of Petco Park’s capacity as allowed under state coronavirus guidelines.

Emilio Pagán (1-0) pitched one inning for the win and newcomer Mark Melancon breezed through a perfect ninth on seven pitches for the save.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte had four hits, including one of Arizona’s four home runs in the wild six-run fifth that got Madison Bumgarner off the hook for what would have been his third straight opening day loss to San Diego. Asdrubal Cabrera, pinch-hitter Tim Locastro and Stephen Vogt also homered for the Diamondbacks in the fifth, which cost Yu Darvish the decision in his Padres debut.

San Diego took a 6-1 lead against Bumgarner after four innings. Hosmer and Wil Myers hit consecutive homers in the third, and Hosmer had an RBI double in the fourth. Caratini hit a two-run single in the second — his first plate appearance with the Padres — and an RBI single in the third.

Caratini is Darvish's personal catcher. They were obtained from the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 29.

The Padres blew the five-run lead in the fifth when the Diamondbacks combined four homers with a throwing error by star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to rally for six runs and take a 7-6 lead. Darvish allowed a solo shot by Marte to center field with one out and a two-run shot by Cabrera to right to with two outs.

Tim Hill came on and Tatis threw away Eduardo Escobar’s grounder for an error. Locastro followed with a two-run homer to left-center to tie it, and Vogt homered to right for the lead.

The Padres came back and tied it at 7 in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano drew a leadoff walk in his big league debut and scored on Hosmer’s two-out single up the middle.

Darvish and Blake Snell were obtained in deals about 24 hours apart by general manager A.J. Preller, who was forced to rebuild a rotation that ran out of pitching last year during San Diego’s first playoff run in 14 seasons. The Padres beat St. Louis 2-1 in a first-round series before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Three weeks after landing Snell and Darvish, Preller brought Joe Musgrove to his hometown Padres in a deal with the Pirates.

Tatis had a hit and a run but struck out three times. Manny Machado was held hitless.

MAGIC MAN

Tatis pulled another Houdini-esque move with a twisting dive back into first to avoid a tag by Christian Walker on a backpick attempt by Vogt after singling in the fourth. The Diamondbacks challenged but the call stood after replay review. Tatis reached for the bag with his left hand while landing on his shoulder. Tatis caused a scare during spring training when he walked off the field after making a backhand grab of a grounder and a throw to first. He was back in the lineup two days later.

During his rookie season of 2019, Tatis pulled a full-body contortion that many fans compared to the “Matrix” movies to avoid being tagged out at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed RHP Zac Gallen and OF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday.

Padres: Placed LHP Matt Strahm; RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Javy Guerra, Pierce Johnson and Dinelson Lamet; C Austin Nola; OF Trent Grisham; and INF Jorge Ona on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michel Báez on the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (3-2, 2.59 ERA in 2020) is scheduled to start Friday night. He has won his last four starts vs. the Padres, posting a 0.34 ERA with one run allowed in 26 2/3 innings. He’ll be making his first start since Aug. 19. He had right shoulder thoracic outlet surgery on Aug. 25.

Padres: Snell (4-2, 3.24 with Tampa Bay) is scheduled to make his Padres debut. The left-hander went 1-2 in three starts at Petco Park in the AL playoff bubble in 2020, including a win in Game 1 of the ALCS against Houston.

