Brewers come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits an RBI single during the ninth inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on ... Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits an RBI single during the ninth inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

A patch to honor Hank Aaron is seen on the sleeve of Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against t... A patch to honor Hank Aaron is seen on the sleeve of Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, 202... Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Kenta Maeda pitches during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 1, 2021, in... Minnesota Twins' Kenta Maeda pitches during the first inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Fans watch a ball bounce into the stands during the third inning of an opening day baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins... Fans watch a ball bounce into the stands during the third inning of an opening day baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, right, catches a fly ball while colliding with Jorge Polanco during the second inning of an Opening Day baseball game ag... Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, right, catches a fly ball while colliding with Jorge Polanco during the second inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave (60) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring from third base on a wild pitch during the third inning of an opening day... Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave (60) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring from third base on a wild pitch during the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single during the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Apri... Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single during the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April... Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides in safely at second base as Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons is unable to handle a throw during the ... Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides in safely at second base as Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons is unable to handle a throw during the fifth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewe... Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez gestures after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of an Opening Day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton (25) is congratulated by Max Kepler (26) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of an opening day ba... Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton (25) is congratulated by Max Kepler (26) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee ... Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw hits a two-RB double during the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Apr... Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw hits a two-RB double during the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base and moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right off Randy Dobnak. Orlando Arcia then hit a bouncer to second baseman Jorge Polanco, whose throw to the plate wasn't in time to get a sliding Cain.

The Brewers forced extra innings after Travis Shaw's two-out double capped a three-run rally in the ninth off closer Alex Colomé in his Twins debut.

With one out, Colomé hit Kolten Wong in the hand with a pitch. Keston Hiura followed by hitting a bouncer to Colomé, who made a poor throw to second rather than taking the easy out at first. The error put runners on first and second.

Christian Yelich delivered a deep fly that went off right fielder Max Kepler’s glove for an RBI single. After Hiura and Yelich advanced to third and second on Avisaíl García’s grounder to the right side, Shaw ripped a game-tying, two-run double to right center.

Minnesota's Andrelton Simmons opened the top of the 10th inning on second base and advanced to third on a one-out wild pitch, but Josh Hader (1-0) struck out Luis Arraez and Jake Cave to end the threat. The Twins left 13 men on base.

Milwaukeee's victory delighted the crowd of 11,740 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. Local health officials are allowing spectators to fill 25% of the stadium’s seating capacity this year after the pandemic prevented fans from attending regular-season games last season.

The Twins took a 5-2 lead into the ninth on Byron Buxton's two-run homer in the seventh and Max Kepler's three hits. Kepler singled, doubled and tripled.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff lasted just four innings and gave up three runs. Woodruff struck out five but gave up six hits, walked three and threw a wild pitch that brought home a run.

All three runs he allowed came when he was a strike away from getting out of an inning.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda gave up two runs — one earned — in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks.

A moment of silence was held before the game to honor Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer last week, plus former Brewers Hank Aaron and Don Sutton as well as Audrey Kuenn, the wife of former Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn. Aaron was the subject of a pregame video tribute narrated by Brewers broadcaster and former Milwaukee Braves teammate Bob Uecker.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Josh Donaldson appeared to struggle getting around first base on a first-inning double and left the game in the bottom half of the inning. A calf injury limited the three-time All-Star and 2015 AL MVP to 28 games last year, his first with the Twins after signing a four-year, $92 million contract.

Brewers: Wong stayed in the game after getting hit in the hand with a pitch in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Twins and Brewers take Friday off before meeting again Saturday in Milwaukee. Right-hander José Berríos (5-4, 4.00 ERA last season) starts for the Twins. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (4-1, 2.11) will pitch for the Brewers.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports