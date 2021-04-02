Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LA's Bellinger homers, ruled out for passing Turner on bases

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 05:41
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner grounds into a double play against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2...
Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of Los Angeles, hold up flags outside the main entrance to C...
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, exchanges lineup cards at home plate with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before the first inning o...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner grounds into a double play against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 1, 2...

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of Los Angeles, hold up flags outside the main entrance to C...

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, exchanges lineup cards at home plate with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before the first inning o...

DENVER (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a homer — and was called out before he could finish his trot.

An honest mistake on a bizarre play for Bellinger, Justin Turner and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in their season opener Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning — a ball that hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence.

Turner was on first base at the time and believed the ball was caught. He retreated back to the bag, and Bellinger passed him in the confusion, prompting umpires to call him out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts briefly came out of the dugout to discuss the call.

Turner was allowed to jog home, and Bellinger was officially credited with a single and an RBI — but no home run. The 2019 NL MVP remains at 123 career homers.

Rockies second baseman Chris Owings was given a putout because he was closest to the play.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter