Rider injured when ejected from Tennessee mountain coaster

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 04:32
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A rider was ejected from a mountain coaster in Tennessee and hospitalized with head, wrist and ankle injuries, according to state officials.

A report submitted by the owner to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the incident occurred Monday on the Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The rider flew out of the cart while entering a curve, striking the track and traveling about 10 feet (3 meters) out of the cart, the report says.

The ride was immediately shut down. The department then gave the coaster permission to reopen Tuesday, saying a third-party inspector deemed it met applicable industry standards.

A state compliance officer traveled to Gatlinburg to gather additional information about the incident, department spokesperson Chris Cannon said.

The company that runs the coaster did not respond to requests for comment via phone or email Thursday.

The ride can reach 35 mph (56 km/h) and last up to seven minutes, according to the coaster's website.

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:50 GMT+08:00

