Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 04:37
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time.

Big Tech companies like Microsoft led the gains. The benchmark index climbed 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.6%. Smaller companies continued to outpace the rest of the market. Companies that would benefit from greater sales of electric vehicles rose after President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.98 points, or 1.2%, to 4,019.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.66 points, or 0.5%, to 33,153.21.

The Nasdaq rose 233.23 points, or 1.8%, to 13,480.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.38 points, or 1.5% to 2,253.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.33 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 80.33 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 341.38 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.42 points, or less than 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 263.80 points, or 7%.

The Dow is up 2,546.73 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 591.82 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 279.05 points, or 14.1%.

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter