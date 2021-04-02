Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 04:47
Police use a water cannon to break up a demonstration against coronavirus related government policies including the curfew and the tight lockdown in A...
People watch as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland late on Monday, March 29, 2021. Iceland's ...
Riders take a break during a training session as a woman receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, we...
A restorer works on a polychrome religious sculpture at Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain, Monday, March 29, 2021. For a second year run...

MARCH 26 - APRIL 1, 2021

From a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam to daily life in Johannesburg, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

