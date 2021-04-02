AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A restorer works on a polychrome religious sculpture at Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain, Monday, March 29, 2021. For a second year run... A restorer works on a polychrome religious sculpture at Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain, Monday, March 29, 2021. For a second year running, Spain has had to cancel Easter Week processions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For religious art workshops like Arte Martinez, the coronavirus pandemic has meant a dwindling number of job orders and a dramatic reduction of sales for their wooden statues, altarpieces and religious imagery. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Riders take a break during a training session as a woman receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, we... Riders take a break during a training session as a woman receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, Monday, March 29, 2021, that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center. The French government count of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and hospital surveillance units climbed to 4,872 on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

People watch as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland late on Monday, March 29, 2021. Iceland's ... People watch as lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland late on Monday, March 29, 2021. Iceland's latest volcano eruption is still attracting crowds of people hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows. The eruption in Geldingadalur, near Iceland's capital Reykjavik, is not seen as a threat to nearby towns and the slow flows mean people can get close to action without too much harm. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

Police use a water cannon to break up a demonstration against coronavirus related government policies including the curfew and the tight lockdown in A... Police use a water cannon to break up a demonstration against coronavirus related government policies including the curfew and the tight lockdown in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MARCH 26 - APRIL 1, 2021

From a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Amsterdam to daily life in Johannesburg, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made in the past week by the Associated Press from the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com