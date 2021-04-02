Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wingstop, Guess rise; CarMax, Emergent BioSolutions fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 04:19
Wingstop, Guess rise; CarMax, Emergent BioSolutions fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., up $6.52 to $124.80.

The chipmaker said it will spend $100 billion over the next three years to increase manufacturing capacity.

Micron Technology Inc., up $4.20 to $92.41. The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Angi Inc., up $1.66 to $14.66.

The online marketplace for home services increased its majority stake in MyBuilder.

Wingstop Inc., up $8.66 to $135.83.

The restaurant chain gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

Guess Inc., up $1.06 to $24.56.

The clothing company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

United Therapeutics Corp., up $25.07 to $192.34.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded approval of the biotechnology company's pulmonary hypertension treatment Tyvaso.

CarMax Inc., down $9.35 to $123.31.

The used car dealership's sales fell short of analysts' forecasts during its fiscal fourth-quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $12.45 to $80.46.

Johnson & Johnson is scrapping a batch of COVID-19 vaccine made by the biopharmaceutical company due to quality concerns.

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter