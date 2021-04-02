Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Struggler Huesca visits Levante in Spanish league

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 03:47
MATCHDAY: Struggler Huesca visits Levante in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Spanish league struggler Huesca visits Levante hoping to boost its bid to climb out of the relegation zone. The team from northern Spain is in last place but has shown some progress since making a coaching change in January. With a win, two draws and two losses in its last five games, it is only is four points from safety. Levante is comfortably in 10th place and has only lost twice at home this season. It will need to go on a winning streak over the final 10 rounds of the season to contend for a Europa League berth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste