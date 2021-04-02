Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 03:58
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.29 to $61.45 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $2.12 to $64.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 7 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.83 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $12.80 to $1,728.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 42 cents to $24.95 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $3.99 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.63 Japanese yen from 110.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.1773 from $1.1726.

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:48 GMT+08:00

