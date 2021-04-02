Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mom tells daughter she's been shot as April Fools' Day joke

By Associated Press
2021/04/02 03:54
Mom tells daughter she's been shot as April Fools' Day joke

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police were not laughing Thursday after a woman called her daughter and said she had been shot in what was supposed to be an April Fools' Day prank.

The mother, Arnthia Willis, 58, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, police said.

Willis' daughter notified 911 after her mother called and said she had been shot and then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

When no one responded at the home in northeast Wichita, officers wearing shields and with guns drawn broke down the door, Hunt said.

Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank. Willis was arrested in Derby, a Wichita suburb.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said.

Updated : 2021-04-02 06:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter