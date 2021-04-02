Alexa
California court says USA Taekwondo must protect athletes

By BRIAN MELLEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/02 01:23
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that USA Taekwondo has a legal duty to protect athletes from sexual and other types of abuse.

The ruling came in a Los Angeles lawsuit by three aspiring Olympic female taekwondo athletes who were sexually abused as minors by their coach for years.

The three won a $60 million judgment against their coach in 2017 but the trial court threw out claims against USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The ruling will revive their claims against USA Taekwondo but not USOPC. The court said USOPC did not have a close enough relationship with the coach or the athletes.

