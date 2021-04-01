Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/01 23:38
Nuns pose for a selfie as they mark Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A year after coronavirus restrictions hal...
Israeli fans cheer before the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match between Israel and Denmark in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 25, 2021....
A passenger plane flies over the capital city of Beirut that remains in darkness during a power outage, Lebanon, Monday, March 29, 2021. Lebanon has h...
A woman visits oil on canvas paintings by Ayesha Sultana of the Experimenter gallery in 14th edition of Art Dubai at Dubai International Financial Cen...
Priests circle the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Phot...
Family members of Munir Anabtawi kiss his body during his funeral service, in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. On Monday, Israeli police shot a...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children burn leaves and items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Bnei B...
A Tigrayan refugee man looks at his mobile phone in front of a church near Hamdeyat Transition Center near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan, M...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Pass...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 25-31, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians and Jews celebrated their spring holidays of Holy Week and Passover, gathering together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Lebanon, which has has had electricity cuts for decades, is now suffering severe power cuts for lack of fuel. And on Monday, Israeli police shot and killed a disabled Arab man who appeared to be wielding a knife, drawing renewed accusations that law enforcement officers use excessive force against Arab suspects.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

