Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Paris-Roubaix classic cycling race postponed until October

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 23:00
Paris-Roubaix classic cycling race postponed until October

PARIS (AP) — The Paris-Roubaix cycling race has been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union said Thursday.

The race had been scheduled for April 11 but can't go ahead as planned because of a surge in new infections in France. The French government has introduced new nationwide measures that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban.

The UCI said the men's race will now take place on Oct. 3, a day after the women's event.

“For the UCI and the cycling community, it was very important that both races could take place in 2021, and I am delighted that new dates suitable for all parties have been found," UCI president David Lappartient said.

Paris-Roubaix is known as the Queen of the Classics because it is the most prestigious of the five races, otherwise known as “monuments” of cycling. The iconic one-day race over long stretches of cobbled paths and roads was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste