Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/01 23:10
Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham announced Thursday that he will enter the NBA draft after a dynamic freshman season that saw him named a first-team AP All-American.

The 6-foot-8 point guard is expected to be a high pick — possibly No. 1 overall. His decision was no surprise -- he participated in Senior Night activities before the Cowboys faced Oklahoma in Stillwater.

Cunningham won the Wayman Tisdale Award as the top freshman in college basketball. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.2 points per game. In league play, he ranked in the top 10 in scoring (20.1), seventh in rebounding (6.5), eighth in field goal percentage (.443), 10th in assists (3.3) and seventh in free throw percentage (.843).

He often saved his best moments for late-game surges. In his most dynamic performance, he scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime to help the Cowboys win at rival Oklahoma. He finished his college career by scoring 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 80-70 loss to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste