Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Captain of English soccer team team Yeovil dies at 32

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 23:16
Captain of English soccer team team Yeovil dies at 32

YEOVIL, England (AP) — The captain of English soccer club Yeovil has died, prompting the postponement of the team's fifth-division match on Friday.

Lee Collins, who was 32, died on Wednesday, Yeovil said in a statement on Thursday. The club did not disclose the cause of death.

Collins last played for the club on Feb. 6.

“Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Yeovil said. “We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Collins, a versatile defender, spent his career in the lower leagues. He started at Wolverhampton Wanderers and had spells at Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green before joining Yeovil in 2019.

Yeovil was scheduled to play Altrincham in the National League on Friday. Yeovil is in 14th place in the 23-team division. The team played in the second division as recently as the 2013-14 season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste