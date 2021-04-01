Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 22:29
Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia walks to the clubhouse past the preparations on the surface to prepare Coors Field for the return of fans i...

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia walks to the clubhouse past the preparations on the surface to prepare Coors Field for the return of fans i...

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its teams said Thursday they will distribute $1.5 million in free tickets this egular season to essential workers of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will go to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff; police, firefighters, public safety personnel and corrections workers; teachers, daycare personnel and support staff; public transit workers; grocery store and delivery workers; food and agriculture workers; and construction and manufacturing workers.

The tickets will be divided evenly among the 30 teams, and each club will select recipients, games and seat locations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste