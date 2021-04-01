|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|22
|5
|3
|64
|21
|71
|Man United
|29
|16
|9
|4
|56
|32
|57
|Leicester
|29
|17
|5
|7
|53
|32
|56
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|9
|6
|44
|25
|51
|West Ham
|29
|14
|7
|8
|45
|35
|49
|Tottenham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|49
|30
|48
|Liverpool
|29
|13
|7
|9
|48
|36
|46
|Everton
|28
|14
|4
|10
|40
|37
|46
|Arsenal
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|32
|42
|Aston Villa
|28
|12
|5
|11
|39
|30
|41
|Leeds
|29
|12
|3
|14
|45
|47
|39
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|7
|12
|31
|47
|37
|Wolverhampton
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|38
|35
|Southampton
|29
|9
|6
|14
|36
|51
|33
|Burnley
|29
|8
|9
|12
|22
|37
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|11
|11
|32
|36
|32
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|7
|15
|28
|48
|28
|Fulham
|30
|5
|11
|14
|23
|38
|26
|West Brom
|29
|3
|9
|17
|20
|57
|18
|Sheffield United
|29
|4
|2
|23
|16
|50
|14
___
Chelsea vs. West Brom, 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. Sheffield United, 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Man City, 1630 GMT
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 1900 GMT
Southampton vs. Burnley, 1100 GMT
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 1305 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 1530 GMT
Man United vs. Brighton, 1830 GMT
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 1700 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 1915 GMT
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 1900 GMT
Man City vs. Leeds, 1130 GMT
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 1630 GMT
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 1100 GMT
West Ham vs. Leicester, 1305 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man United, 1530 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 1800 GMT
West Brom vs. Southampton, 1700 GMT
Brighton vs. Everton, 1915 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|38
|25
|8
|5
|56
|27
|83
|Watford
|38
|22
|9
|7
|55
|26
|75
|Swansea
|37
|20
|9
|8
|45
|29
|69
|Brentford
|37
|19
|11
|7
|65
|39
|68
|Barnsley
|38
|19
|7
|12
|49
|42
|64
|Reading
|38
|18
|8
|12
|52
|41
|62
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|59
|Cardiff
|38
|16
|10
|12
|55
|37
|58
|Middlesbrough
|38
|16
|8
|14
|46
|39
|56
|Millwall
|38
|12
|16
|10
|38
|36
|52
|Stoke
|38
|13
|13
|12
|42
|42
|52
|QPR
|37
|13
|11
|13
|39
|43
|50
|Luton Town
|37
|14
|8
|15
|31
|41
|50
|Bristol City
|38
|15
|4
|19
|39
|50
|49
|Blackburn
|38
|12
|10
|16
|50
|42
|46
|Preston
|38
|13
|5
|20
|39
|49
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|10
|12
|16
|30
|38
|42
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|41
|52
|42
|Derby
|38
|10
|10
|18
|27
|42
|40
|Coventry
|37
|9
|12
|16
|32
|48
|39
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|11
|18
|28
|50
|38
|Rotherham
|34
|10
|5
|19
|38
|47
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|10
|8
|19
|28
|47
|32
|Wycombe
|38
|6
|9
|23
|25
|61
|27
___
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Reading, 1630 GMT
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Brentford, 1130 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Watford, 1130 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Derby, 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Preston, 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff, 1630 GMT
Brentford vs. Birmingham, 1800 GMT
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 1845 GMT
Watford vs. Reading, 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Swansea, 1130 GMT
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Norwich, 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Brentford, 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Luton Town, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|38
|21
|7
|10
|63
|31
|70
|Peterborough
|37
|21
|6
|10
|65
|37
|69
|Sunderland
|36
|18
|13
|5
|55
|27
|67
|Lincoln
|37
|18
|8
|11
|55
|40
|62
|Portsmouth
|36
|17
|7
|12
|53
|39
|58
|Gillingham
|39
|17
|7
|15
|55
|50
|58
|Blackpool
|35
|16
|9
|10
|44
|32
|57
|Doncaster
|35
|17
|6
|12
|53
|45
|57
|Oxford United
|37
|16
|8
|13
|51
|43
|56
|Charlton
|37
|15
|11
|11
|54
|50
|56
|Ipswich
|36
|16
|7
|13
|39
|37
|55
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|15
|9
|14
|55
|52
|54
|Accrington Stanley
|36
|15
|8
|13
|49
|51
|53
|Crewe
|36
|14
|9
|13
|44
|46
|51
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|13
|11
|13
|41
|32
|50
|Plymouth
|38
|13
|10
|15
|49
|60
|49
|Shrewsbury
|35
|11
|13
|11
|40
|41
|46
|Burton Albion
|36
|11
|8
|17
|46
|61
|41
|Swindon
|37
|11
|4
|22
|44
|65
|37
|Northampton
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|54
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|36
|8
|12
|16
|36
|59
|36
|Wigan
|38
|9
|8
|21
|39
|65
|35
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|9
|7
|22
|36
|60
|34
|Rochdale
|36
|7
|11
|18
|46
|67
|32
___
Oxford United 2, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Northampton 0
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Bristol Rovers 0, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT ppd
Charlton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT ppd
Hull 1, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Doncaster 0
Peterborough 7, Accrington Stanley 0
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT ppd
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2
Wigan 0, Ipswich 0
Gillingham 1, Wigan 0
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 1130 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 1800 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Hull, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cambridge United
|38
|20
|7
|11
|57
|35
|67
|Cheltenham
|37
|19
|8
|10
|48
|34
|65
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|9
|10
|51
|42
|63
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|48
|43
|63
|Forest Green
|37
|17
|11
|9
|49
|38
|62
|Morecambe
|37
|18
|8
|11
|52
|49
|62
|Newport County
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|37
|57
|Exeter
|36
|15
|11
|10
|60
|42
|56
|Leyton Orient
|37
|15
|8
|14
|42
|40
|53
|Salford
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|30
|51
|Carlisle
|36
|15
|6
|15
|49
|44
|51
|Crawley Town
|37
|14
|9
|14
|48
|49
|51
|Bradford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|40
|41
|51
|Stevenage
|38
|11
|16
|11
|33
|33
|49
|Harrogate Town
|37
|14
|6
|17
|40
|42
|48
|Scunthorpe
|36
|13
|6
|17
|38
|45
|45
|Oldham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|55
|64
|45
|Port Vale
|38
|12
|8
|18
|49
|52
|44
|Mansfield Town
|38
|9
|17
|12
|45
|49
|44
|Walsall
|37
|8
|17
|12
|39
|46
|41
|Colchester
|38
|8
|15
|15
|36
|53
|39
|Barrow
|36
|10
|8
|18
|42
|46
|38
|Southend
|38
|8
|11
|19
|23
|50
|35
|Grimsby Town
|37
|7
|11
|19
|28
|55
|32
___
Forest Green 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 1, Salford 0
Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 2
Colchester 1, Bradford 2
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 3
Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1
Harrogate Town 0, Southend 1
Leyton Orient 2, Oldham 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 0
Bolton vs. Colchester, 1200 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Crawley Town, 1200 GMT
Barrow vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT
Salford vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Carlisle, 1200 GMT
Colchester vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs