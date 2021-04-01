Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32
Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Bridgeport 12 3 8 1 0 7 25 43
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50
Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 18 8 9 1 0 17 58 57
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38
Texas 19 10 7 2 0 22 65 63
Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37
Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Iowa 18 6 9 3 0 15 48 74
Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47
Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46
WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 12 6 4 1 1 14 39 41
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 19 16 3 0 0 32 68 40
San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60
Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 19 7 11 1 0 15 49 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 5, Rochester 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Toronto 5, Stockton 2

WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 2

Iowa 2, Texas 1

Henderson 3, Tucson 1

San Diego 7, Ontario 2

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:37 GMT+08:00

