All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 12 3 8 1 0 7 25 43

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50 Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 18 8 9 1 0 17 58 57 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 19 10 7 2 0 22 65 63 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Iowa 18 6 9 3 0 15 48 74 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47 Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46 WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 12 6 4 1 1 14 39 41 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 19 16 3 0 0 32 68 40 San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60 Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 19 7 11 1 0 15 49 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 5, Rochester 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Toronto 5, Stockton 2

WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 2

Iowa 2, Texas 1

Henderson 3, Tucson 1

San Diego 7, Ontario 2

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled