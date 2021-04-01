Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 22:07
Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet, second right, stands as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony, while cellist Marina Chiche, left, performs in Notre ...
Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet leads a procession, wearing protective helmets, as part of Maundy Thursday ceremony, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursd...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, second right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, Apr...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, center, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, ...
Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet hold a Bible as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony while while French cellist Marina Chiche performs in Notre Dame...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit prays during the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021...
Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit prays during the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet, second right, stands as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony, while cellist Marina Chiche, left, performs in Notre ...

Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet leads a procession, wearing protective helmets, as part of Maundy Thursday ceremony, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursd...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, second right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, Apr...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, right, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, center, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, ...

Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet hold a Bible as part of the Maundy Thursday ceremony while while French cellist Marina Chiche performs in Notre Dame...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit prays during the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit prays during the Washing of the Feet ceremony for Maundy Thursday, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021...

PARIS (AP) — A Holy Thursday service in Paris was held at Notre Dame cathedral, which is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019, its spire crumbling in a shocking blaze.

The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus’ willingness to serve. Six worshipers were chosen for the foot washing, a diverse group including medical staff, the needy and some people who are set to be baptized this Easter.

Paris Bishop Michel Aupetit led the rite, accompanied by Notre-Dame’s rector Patrick Chauvet.

Attendance at the service was sharply restricted due to the cathedral’s reconstruction and the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
NASA angers China by listing Taiwan as country
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Women could face fine for chatting in scooter turning lane
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks to open in Taiwan
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste
BBC reporter who covered Xinjiang leaves China for Taiwan in apparent haste