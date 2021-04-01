All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|35
|23
|8
|4
|50
|121
|104
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|22
|10
|4
|48
|106
|84
|Pittsburgh
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|117
|94
|Boston
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|88
|77
|Philadelphia
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|107
|129
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|16
|15
|4
|36
|112
|94
|New Jersey
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|83
|106
|Buffalo
|35
|7
|23
|5
|19
|77
|123
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|35
|24
|9
|2
|50
|124
|85
|Florida
|36
|23
|9
|4
|50
|119
|99
|Carolina
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|113
|86
|Nashville
|37
|19
|17
|1
|39
|95
|109
|Chicago
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|106
|115
|Columbus
|37
|14
|15
|8
|36
|94
|118
|Dallas
|33
|11
|12
|10
|32
|91
|91
|Detroit
|37
|12
|21
|4
|28
|80
|119
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|35
|23
|8
|4
|50
|127
|80
|Vegas
|34
|24
|9
|1
|49
|110
|79
|Minnesota
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|99
|86
|St. Louis
|35
|16
|13
|6
|38
|100
|113
|Arizona
|36
|16
|15
|5
|37
|95
|112
|Los Angeles
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|96
|96
|San Jose
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|99
|120
|Anaheim
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|83
|123
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|36
|23
|10
|3
|49
|119
|92
|Winnipeg
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|120
|102
|Edmonton
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|107
|Montreal
|32
|15
|8
|9
|39
|104
|87
|Calgary
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|96
|112
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|94
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 3
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2
San Jose 4, Minnesota 2
Calgary at Vancouver, ppd
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.