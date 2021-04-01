All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 35 7 23 5 19 77 123

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80 Vegas 34 24 9 1 49 110 79 Minnesota 34 21 11 2 44 99 86 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112 Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96 San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92 Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2

San Jose 4, Minnesota 2

Calgary at Vancouver, ppd

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.