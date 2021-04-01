Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 30 20 9 1 0 41 90 62
Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47
Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73
Huntsville 24 11 12 1 0 23 67 75
Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-02 00:35 GMT+08:00

