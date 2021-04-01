Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Motorcycle gang leader gets prison on gun possession charge

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 21:42
Motorcycle gang leader gets prison on gun possession charge

BOSTON (AP) — The man described by authorities as the regional leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for being in possession of an unregistered gun, prosecutors said.

Bruce “Monster” Sartwell, 48, of East Bridgewater, was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years and 3 months behind bars and three years of probation, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. He pleaded guilty in July.

Federal authorities in October 2019 intercepted a package from China addressed to Sartwell that was labeled as a "fuel filter," but which authorities said actually contained a firearms silencer.

Further investigation found that Sartwell had received dozens of packages from China and other Asian nations, many of which were labeled as innocuous items that could have been more easily and cheaply purchased in the U.S., prosecutors said.

A search of Sartwell’s home resulted in the recovery of an AR-15-style ‘ghost gun’ as well as gun manufacturing tools, gun parts, and ammunition, prosecutors said. Ghost guns have no manufacturing or serial numbers.

Updated : 2021-04-01 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed