Taiwan allows entry of more international students

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said Thursday that more categories of international students will be allowed to enter Taiwan, effective immediately, three months after an entry ban was introduced due to COVID-19 concerns.

Taiwan suspended entry of international students from Jan. 1, though students who were pursuing formal academic degrees or recipients of Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarships were allowed to enter Taiwan from Feb. 9. Beginning Thursday (April 1), students who are recipients of two types of Mandarin learning scholarships offered by the MOE will be allowed entry. In addition, entry will also be granted to students under bilateral cooperation programs or for special diplomatic reasons, the ministry said.

About 1,400 students fall into these three groups, the MOE added. However, students are only allowed to enter Taiwan through Taoyuan International Airport and will have to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days of their flight, according to the ministry. Upon arrival, they have to report to a designated counter at the airport and will have to stay at either a hotel or government center during the 14-day quarantine period.

Students will not be allowed to leave quarantine until they test negative for COVID-19, the MOE added. The ministry indicated it will consider lifting entry restrictions for other categories of international students, including exchange students and non-scholarship students learning Mandarin, after further evaluating Taiwan's COVID-19 situation.