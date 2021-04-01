Alexa
Rebels kill police guard of pro-India politician in Kashmir

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 19:25
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in Kashmir on Thursday fatally shot a policeman guarding the home of a local politician in India’s ruling party, police said.

Militants opened fire after storming the house belonging to Mohammed Anwar Khan in the region’s main city of Srinagar, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters. He said the attackers ran away with the policeman’s rifle.

Bharatiya Janata Party said the politician was unhurt and condemned the “brutal” attack.

Kumar said at least four militants carried out the attack.

On Monday, militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councilors. Two councilors with India’s ruling party and a police official were killed.

Pro-India politicians are frequently targeted by rebels.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the territory in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India describes the Kashmir militancy as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Updated : 2021-04-01 21:32 GMT+08:00

