Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard, left, vies for the ball with Belarus' Nikolai Signevich during a World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belg... Belgium's Thorgan Hazard, left, vies for the ball with Belarus' Nikolai Signevich during a World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Belarus at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.

The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already scheduled to play another friendly against Croatia three days later at the same venue.

Belgium's first game at the European Championship is against Russia on June 12.

___

