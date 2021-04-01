Alexa
  1. Home

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' vaccine rollout

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/01 09:01
Europe needs to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout, the WHO warned

Europe needs to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout, the WHO warned

WHO experts on Thursday criticized the sluggish pace of Europe's vaccine rollout and said a surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying."

The organization also warned that the virus' rapid spread at present could increase the risk of new, concerning variants developing in the region.

Calls to speed up vaccine campaigns

The WHO's director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said the slow vaccination program in Europe was "prolonging the pandemic."

"Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic... However, the rollout of these vaccines is unacceptably slow" Kluge said in a statement.

"We must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now," he added.

He also said that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."

Warnings over faster-spreading variants

The weekly number of new cases in Europe had dipped to under one million just over a month ago, the WHO said.

"Last week saw increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the majority of countries in the WHO European region, with 1.6 million new cases," the WHO's Europe branch said.

The total number of deaths in Europe "is fast approaching one million and the total number of cases about to surpass 45 million," it said.

The high number of cases across the region has increased fears that a new, more vaccine-resistant variant might emerge.

The WHO's European region goes far beyond the EU, comprising 53 countries and territories that include Russia and several Central Asian nations.

"The likelihood of new variants of concern occurring increases with the rate at which the virus is replicating and spreading, so curbing transmission through basic disease control actions is crucial," WHO Europe's regional emergency director, Dorit Nitzan, said in the statement.

rc/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-04-01 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed