Dance festival in Taipei to enliven Longshan Temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dance festival that celebrates the vibes of southwestern Taipei will take place between April 16 and 18 featuring a performance in front of a century-old temple.

Organized by Shinehouse Theatre, the Want to Dance Festival (艋舺國際舞蹈節) will enliven Wanhua District in the Taiwan capital this year with dances from 30 troupes, from both home and abroad.

Themed “Leap,” the event seeks to communicate the mood of being emancipated from the coronavirus pandemic. Not only does it spotlight traditional theater-based choreography, but it also incorporates circus acrobatics, aerial silk performances, and singing bowl music, reported CNA.

For the first time, the festival will feature performances at Bangka Park adjacent to Longshan Temple, injecting a dose of artistic energy to the famous religious center in Taipei. Other venues for the festival include a sugar factory-turned park, the Longshan Cultural and Creative Base, and a pedestrian bridge.