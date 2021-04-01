Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Dance festival in Taipei to enliven Longshan Temple

Want to Dance Festival will feature street performances in old district of Taipei

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/01 18:05
(Facebook, Shinehouse Theatre photo)

(Facebook, Shinehouse Theatre photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dance festival that celebrates the vibes of southwestern Taipei will take place between April 16 and 18 featuring a performance in front of a century-old temple.

Organized by Shinehouse Theatre, the Want to Dance Festival (艋舺國際舞蹈節) will enliven Wanhua District in the Taiwan capital this year with dances from 30 troupes, from both home and abroad.

Themed “Leap,” the event seeks to communicate the mood of being emancipated from the coronavirus pandemic. Not only does it spotlight traditional theater-based choreography, but it also incorporates circus acrobatics, aerial silk performances, and singing bowl music, reported CNA.

For the first time, the festival will feature performances at Bangka Park adjacent to Longshan Temple, injecting a dose of artistic energy to the famous religious center in Taipei. Other venues for the festival include a sugar factory-turned park, the Longshan Cultural and Creative Base, and a pedestrian bridge.
Wanhua
Bangka
Want to Dance Festival
Taipei
Shinehouse Theatre

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei City to add flowers in 1st change to house number plates in 30 years
Taipei City to add flowers in 1st change to house number plates in 30 years
2021/03/31 15:40
South Taipei Fun Carnival 2021 goes retro Japanese
South Taipei Fun Carnival 2021 goes retro Japanese
2021/03/30 17:27
India Taiwan Association holds Republic Day event
India Taiwan Association holds Republic Day event
2021/03/30 13:02
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
Ticket fraud most common offense on Taipei MRT
2021/03/29 21:01
Taipei to offer kids free amusement park admission during upcoming holiday
Taipei to offer kids free amusement park admission during upcoming holiday
2021/03/29 20:56

Updated : 2021-04-01 20:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed