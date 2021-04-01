Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan lifts weekslong ban on TikTok over racy content

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 16:39
Pakistan lifts weekslong ban on TikTok over racy content

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's media regulatory agency on Thursday reinstated access to the Chinese video service TikTok, after a court banned it weeks ago and urged authorities to ensure that it carried no “vulgar” content.

The court in Peshawar had issued the ban on March 11 following complaints about the alleged presence of “immoral and indecent content” on the popular social media app. On Thursday, after consulting with the media agency, it repealed it.

At the hearing, senior agency official Tariq Gandapur said that contact had been established with TikTok to ensure those who share obscene content are blocked. The app, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Pakistan and China are close allies in the region. Last year, Pakistan had also blocked TikTok for 10 days over the same issue.

Updated : 2021-04-01 18:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed