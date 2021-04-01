World traveler found to be COVID-positive 2 weeks after Taiwan quarantine ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 1) confirmed six COVID-19 infections imported from Paraguay, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six imported infections, raising the country's total number to 1,036. The latest cases include one Paraguayan, one Irishman, two Filipinos, one Indonesian, and one Taiwanese global traveler who tested positive nearly two weeks after quarantine ended.

Each had submitted the negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to their residence or a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chuang said that case No. 1032 was a Paraguayan male in his 20s who came to Taiwan to study on March 5, with transits through Brazil and Dubai along the way. While undergoing quarantine, he had COVID tests on March 6 and March 18, both of which came back negative.

After his quarantine expired, his school arranged for him to undergo self-health monitoring in another residence. As he was preparing to attend classes, he was taken to a hospital to take a coronavirus test at his own expense on March 29.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 with a Ct value of 32 but a nucleic acid test taken the next day came back negative. He tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

The health department has identified five contacts in his case. One of the contacts includes a foreign student who lived in the same room as him during the self-health monitoring phase and has entered home isolation after testing negative for the virus on March 29.

Case No. 1033 is an Irish man in his 20s who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ireland on Jan. 8 of this year. However, subsequent tests on Jan. 21 and March 12 came back negative.

When he arrived in Taiwan on March 15, he did not report experiencing any symptoms of the disease. After his quarantine ended on March 30, his employer required him to take a self-paid coronavirus test at a hospital.

On April 1, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 33, while a second nucleic acid test was negative. He was found to be positive for both IgM and IgG antibodies.

Since he did not come in contact with others during quarantine and people who interacted with him after the quarantine wore adequate protective equipment, no contacts have been listed in his case.

According to Chuang, case No. 1034 is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who for work reasons has recently traveled to China, African countries, and Dubai, with her previous departure from Taiwan taking place in June of 2020. When she returned to Taiwan on a flight from Dubai on March 5, she did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

She underwent her quarantine until March 19, during which time she did not report any symptoms. Because she was planning to leave the country on March 25, she took a self-paid test on March 24 and the result was negative.

However, because her itinerary was delayed, she took another coronavirus test on March 30 and she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1. She was found to have a Ct value of 32 and a subsequent test yielded a Ct value of 38, while she was positive for both IgM and IgG antibodies.

The health department has identified six contacts in her case who have entered home isolation. Four of her contacts have received negative results from nucleic acid tests and two are still awaiting the results of their tests.

Chuang pointed out that Case No. 1035 is a Filipino male migrant worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on March 17. While undergoing quarantine, he began to notice the loss of the sense of taste and smell on March 24.

Because he considered the symptoms to be mild, he did not inform authorities. As his quarantine was set to expire, he underwent a coronavirus test on March 30

On April 1, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 30. Since he had been in quarantine for two days before the onset of symptoms and quarantine and hospital personnel wore proper protective gear, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Case No. 1036 is an Indonesian woman in her 30s residing in Indonesia. In February, her Taiwanese husband returned to Taiwan.

She and another family member then flew to Taiwan on March 28. While on the flight to Taiwan, she began to experience hot flashes and chills.

When she arrived at the airport, quarantine officers spotted an abnormality in her body temperature. When quarantine staff measured her ear temperature, she was found to have a fever and she was sent to a hospital to undergo treatment and testing.

On April 1, she tested positive for COVID-19 with a Ct value of 17. The health department has identified nine people in her case, including the passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her, as well as her accompanying family member. All of her contacts have been told to enter home isolation.

Case No. 1037 is a Philippine female migrant worker in her 40s who came to Taiwan for work on March 24. While undergoing quarantine, she developed an abnormality with her sense of taste on March 30.

The health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test and she was confirmed to have COVID-19 on April 1. Since she had been in quarantine for two days before the onset of symptoms and personnel who treated her were wearing protective gear, no contacts have been listed in her case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 190,423 COVID-19 tests, with 188,263 coming back negative. Out of the 1,036 officially confirmed cases, 920 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 983 have been released from hospital isolation. There are currently 43 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.