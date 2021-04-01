The Dutch went first in 2001; who has same-sex marriage now?

Same-sex marriage supporters kiss outside the Legislative Yuan Friday, May 17, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan after the legislature passed a law allowing sam... Same-sex marriage supporters kiss outside the Legislative Yuan Friday, May 17, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan after the legislature passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for Asia. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Lesbian couples Chen Ying-hsuan, right, holds Li Li-chen's hand during a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Friday, Oct... Lesbian couples Chen Ying-hsuan, right, holds Li Li-chen's hand during a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a historic step for the island. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized gay marriage, passing legislation in this regard in May 2019. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

People cheer outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, May 17, 2019, after the passage of a law allowing same-sex marriage - a first f... People cheer outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, May 17, 2019, after the passage of a law allowing same-sex marriage - a first for Asia. The vote Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

LGBT rights activists Sandra Rojas, left, and Adriana Gonzalez celebrate a Constitutional Court decision to give same-sex couples marriage rights, in ... LGBT rights activists Sandra Rojas, left, and Adriana Gonzalez celebrate a Constitutional Court decision to give same-sex couples marriage rights, in front of the Justice Palace in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, April 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Betty Lynch, left, Carmel, Ind., and Annette Gross of Indianapolis, hug during a press conference in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda in Indianapolis, F... Betty Lynch, left, Carmel, Ind., and Annette Gross of Indianapolis, hug during a press conference in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda in Indianapolis, Friday, June 26, 2015, after the Supreme Court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the U.S. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ann Sorrell, 78, left, and Marge Eide, 77, of Ann Arbor, a couple for 43 years, embrace after exchanging vows in Ann Arbor, Mich., following a ruling ... Ann Sorrell, 78, left, and Marge Eide, 77, of Ann Arbor, a couple for 43 years, embrace after exchanging vows in Ann Arbor, Mich., following a ruling by the US Supreme Court that struck down bans on same sex marriage nationwide Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

John Lewis, left, and Stuart Gaffney embrace outside San Francisco's City Hall shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for same-s... John Lewis, left, and Stuart Gaffney embrace outside San Francisco's City Hall shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for same-sex marriage in California on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Tori Sisson, left, and Shante Wolfe kiss after saying their marriage vows, in Montgomery, Ala., Feb. 9, 2015. Sisson and Wolfe were the first same-sex... Tori Sisson, left, and Shante Wolfe kiss after saying their marriage vows, in Montgomery, Ala., Feb. 9, 2015. Sisson and Wolfe were the first same-sex couple to file their marriage license. The U.S. Supreme Court declared Friday, June 26, 2015, that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the country, in a culmination of two decades of litigation over marriage, and gay rights generally. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Protesters wait at a police skirmish line before being allowed to proceed as hundreds demonstrated against the Mormon Church's support of Proposition ... Protesters wait at a police skirmish line before being allowed to proceed as hundreds demonstrated against the Mormon Church's support of Proposition 8, the California ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage, in the Westwood district of Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. Prop 8 was overturned in 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Partners Adrian, left and Shane, arrive to vote at a polling station in Drogheda, Ireland, Friday, May 22, 2015. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 ... Partners Adrian, left and Shane, arrive to vote at a polling station in Drogheda, Ireland, Friday, May 22, 2015. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries worldwide, including most of Western Europe, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan. Legalization came in various ways: through court rulings, legislation and – in the case of Ireland – a resounding endorsement by voters in a 2015 national referendum. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Rodrigo Borda, left, and his partner Sergio Miranda watch a Civil Registry worker take down their information to apply to get married in Montevideo, U... Rodrigo Borda, left, and his partner Sergio Miranda watch a Civil Registry worker take down their information to apply to get married in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Members of Catholic groups protest outside Argentina's Congress against a same-sex marriage bill in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, July 13, 2010. Argentina su... Members of Catholic groups protest outside Argentina's Congress against a same-sex marriage bill in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, July 13, 2010. Argentina subsequently became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A gay couple kisses outside Argentina's congress during a rally to support a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, July 1... A gay couple kisses outside Argentina's congress during a rally to support a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, July 14, 2010. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Couple Bathini Dambuza, left, and Lindiwe Radebe, right, show off their engagement rings as they pose for a photograph on Constitution Hill in Johanne... Couple Bathini Dambuza, left, and Lindiwe Radebe, right, show off their engagement rings as they pose for a photograph on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006. Dambuza and Radebe, who have been engaged for a year, want to take their relationship to the natural next step and get married after the South African parliament approved new legislation recognizing same-sex marriages. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Supporters of gay marriage celebrate under the gay flag outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2005. The parliament has legalize... Supporters of gay marriage celebrate under the gay flag outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2005. The parliament has legalized same-sex marriage, defying conservatives and clergy who opposed making traditionally Roman Catholic Spain the third nation to take this step. (AP Photo/Jasper Juinen)

Two men kiss each other outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during a candle-lit demonstration for gay rights on Dec. 6, 2008. Several countries ... Two men kiss each other outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during a candle-lit demonstration for gay rights on Dec. 6, 2008. Several countries in Europe – including Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic — provide civil unions for same-sex couples. But even if these arrangements offer many of the protections of marriage, many LGBTQ activists consider them a demeaning second-tier status. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Rev. Joshua Cotter, of the Unification Church in Bridgeport, Conn., center, and George Welles, of the Church of Our Savior, in Milton, Mass., righ... The Rev. Joshua Cotter, of the Unification Church in Bridgeport, Conn., center, and George Welles, of the Church of Our Savior, in Milton, Mass., right, protest against same-sex marriage and civil unions, Monday, March 29, 2004, at the Statehouse in Boston. The Massachusetts Legislature gave final approval in 2004 to a constitutional amendment that would ban gay marriage but legalize civil unions; the state Supreme Court subsequently ordered the legalization of same-sex marriage across the state. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)

Belgians Marion Huibrechts, right, and Christel Verswyvelen leave the town hall of Kappelen, north Belgium, Friday, June 6, 2003. The two women became... Belgians Marion Huibrechts, right, and Christel Verswyvelen leave the town hall of Kappelen, north Belgium, Friday, June 6, 2003. The two women became the first gay couple to marry in Belgium on Friday under laws passed earlier this year. Huibrechts and Verswyvelen celebrated 16 years of partnership with official vows at a civil ceremony. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Demonstrators stand outside Amsterdam's City Hall holding a biblical text from the Old Testament reading "come let us return to the Lord" on April 1, ... Demonstrators stand outside Amsterdam's City Hall holding a biblical text from the Old Testament reading "come let us return to the Lord" on April 1, 2001. Twenty years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriages. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker, right, one of the first four couples who tied the knot when same-sex marriage was legalized in the Netherlands, r... Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker, right, one of the first four couples who tied the knot when same-sex marriage was legalized in the Netherlands, react during an interview at their home in Weesp, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Twenty years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriage. It's now legal in 28 countries, including most of Western Europe, as well as in the self-governing island of Taiwan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker kiss after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples t... Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker kiss after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, 2001, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries, including most of Western Europe, as well as in the self-governing island of Taiwan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Helene Faasen, left, and Anne-Marie Thus arrive at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married u... Helene Faasen, left, and Anne-Marie Thus arrive at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Frank Wittebrood, left, and Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, show their tattooed rings to Amsterdam mayor Job Cohen, right, after exchanging vows at Amsterdam'... Frank Wittebrood, left, and Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, show their tattooed rings to Amsterdam mayor Job Cohen, right, after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1 and is the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, from left, Frank Wittebrood, Ton Jansen, Louis Rogmans, Helene Faasen and Anne-Marie Thus cut the wedding cake after exchangin... Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, from left, Frank Wittebrood, Ton Jansen, Louis Rogmans, Helene Faasen and Anne-Marie Thus cut the wedding cake after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pairs were among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, 2001, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Twenty years ago, just after the stroke of midnight on April 1, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriages.

"There are two reasons to rejoice,″ Mayor Job Cohen told the newlyweds before pink champagne and pink cake were served. ″You are celebrating your marriage, and you are also celebrating your right to be married.″

Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries worldwide, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan. That includes most of Western Europe. Yet its spread has been uneven — Taiwan is the only place in Asia to take the step; South Africa is the only African country to do so.

“If you had told me 20 years ago that today same-sex marriage would be a reality in 29 countries, I would not have believed you,” said Jessica Stern, executive director of the global LGBTQ-rights group OutRight Action International.

But she noted how polarized the world is regarding LGBTQ acceptance, with nearly 70 countries continuing to criminalize same-sex relations.

“The progress has been great, no doubt. But we have a long road ahead,” Stern said.

In many countries, even outside of Asia and Africa, opposition to marriage equality remains vehement. In Guatemala, some lawmakers have proposed a bill that would explicitly ban same-sex marriage. In Poland, President Andrzej Duda was reelected last year after a campaign depicting the LGBTQ rights movement as more harmful than communism.

Poland is among a solid bloc of Eastern European countries that have resisted same-sex marriage, while 16 countries in Western Europe have legalized it.

Switzerland is on track to become the 17th — its parliament approved legalization of same-sex marriage in December. But the law hasn’t taken effect, and opponents are trying to collect enough signatures to require a referendum on whether to overturn it.

Elsewhere, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica; five South American countries; a majority of Mexico’s 32 states; Australia and New Zealand.

Added together, those countries are home to about 1.2 billion people, roughly 15% of the world’s population. Legalization came in various ways: through court rulings, legislation and — in the case of Ireland — a resounding endorsement by voters in a 2015 national referendum.

Several countries in Europe — including Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic — provide civil unions for same-sex couples. But even if these arrangements offer many of the protections of marriage, many LGBTQ activists consider them a demeaning second-tier status.

Just two weeks ago, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office declared that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

In the Netherlands, there have been more than 18,000 same-sex marriages since 2001 — about 53% of them between two women, according to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics. Each year about 400 same-sex marriages break up, the bureau says.

Amsterdam will be celebrating the April 1 anniversary with an online symposium and a “rainbow walk” route along 20 sites considered important in the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

“There are still causes for concern,” the city said. “Because equal rights don’t automatically lead to everybody being treated the same.”

One of the couples married 20 years ago, Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker, told The Associated Press they’d been warmly accepted by their neighbors and associates, though they’re aware that anti-LGBTQ sentiment persists elsewhere.

“For most people, it is no issue any more,” Pasker said. “Oh happy day.”

In contrast to the Netherlands, there was an 11-year gap in the United States between the first legal same-sex marriages in Massachusetts in 2004 and the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that extended legalization nationwide. According to the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law that specializes in research on LGBTQ issues, there were 513,000 married same-sex couples in the U.S. in 2020.

As in other countries legalizing same-sex marriage, popular support for the concept has risen steadily in the U.S. since 2004. Back then, 42% of Americans thought same-sex marriage should be legalized, according to the Gallup Poll. By last year, that figured had reached 67%.

In Africa, where religious and cultural traditions often frown on homosexuality, no country appears on track to soon join South Africa in legalizing same-sex marriage.

The situation is more fluid in Asia. A same-sex partnership bill has been proposed in Thailand’s parliament. In Japan, where some local governments recognize same-sex unions, a court recently ruled that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the constitution. The ruling has no immediate legal effect, but activists say it could influence other court cases and boost their quest for parliamentary debate on allowing same-sex marriage.

India struck down a colonial-era law in 2018 that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and there are some openly gay celebrities. But same-sex marriage remains illegal; the government says gay and lesbian couples don’t warrant the status of “family unit.”

As the marriage equality movement took shape in Europe and the Americas over the past 20 years, opponents worldwide offered some basic counter-arguments.

One common warning related to religious freedom, with some faith leaders predicting repercussions for religions that disapprove of same-sex relationships.

For the most part, faiths in the same-sex marriage countries have been able to maintain their own rites of marriage. There have been some highly publicized legal cases, however, such as one that reached the U.S. Supreme Court involving in a conservative Christian baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Another argument was that legalizing same-sex marriage would undermine the institution of marriage itself.

Lawyer Evan Wolfson, who helped orchestrate the U.S. marriage equality movement as head of the advocacy group Freedom to Marry, assessed this argument in a recent article in the European Human Rights Law Review.

“The history of marriage is a history of change and expanding inclusion. ... The sky has not fallen when marriage has embraced same-sex couples,” he wrote. “There is enough marriage to share.”

Crary reported from New York. Associated Press reporters Vanessa Gera in Warsaw and Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.