All Blacks captain Sam Cane out for up to 6 months

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 13:35
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks captain Sam Cane likely will miss New Zealand’s mid-year tests against Italy and Fiji because of a serious arm injury.

Cane will have surgery next week on a torn pectoral tendon in his right arm, sustained while playing for the Chiefs against the Blues in a Super Rugby Aotearoa match last weekend.

The 29-year-old backrower is expected to sidelined for up to six months which means he will miss the July test matches.

“I’m obviously disappointed but also really positive that it’s an easy fix,” said Cane. “I’m looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape for the end of the rugby season, whatever rugby that may be.”

Cane’s career has been punctuated by serious injuries. In 2018 he sustained a broken neck after a collision with Springboks flanker Francois Louw and made an extraordinary return the follow year, featuring in almost all of New Zealand’s matches at the 2019 World Cup.

Updated : 2021-04-01 15:27 GMT+08:00

