Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 13:08
Taiwanese travelers, right, of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at T...
Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, lines up to take COVID-19 virus antigen test with Taiwanese travellers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Tra...
Taiwanese traveler Kuo Yitting of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor shows her boarding pass and a report of virus antigen test before le...
Taiwanese travelers from the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan...
A couple of Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, wears face masks patterned with national flags of Taiwan and Palau b...
Taiwanese travelers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor pose for a group photo before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport ...
Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor (travel bubble), look at tour summary before leaving Taiwan at Taoyuan Internatio...

Taiwanese travelers, right, of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at T...

Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, lines up to take COVID-19 virus antigen test with Taiwanese travellers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Tra...

Taiwanese traveler Kuo Yitting of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor shows her boarding pass and a report of virus antigen test before le...

Taiwanese travelers from the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan...

A couple of Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, wears face masks patterned with national flags of Taiwan and Palau b...

Taiwanese travelers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor pose for a group photo before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport ...

Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor (travel bubble), look at tour summary before leaving Taiwan at Taoyuan Internatio...

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally.

Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus before being allowed to board their flights but will not be required to undergo quarantine.

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the bubble was made possible because “both sides have controlled the epidemic well.” Palau President Surangel Whipps is in Taipei for the inaugural flight, wrapping up a five-day visit to Taiwan.

Palau is one of only 15 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory with no right diplomatic recognition. China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau.

According to the Tourism Bureau, there are 96 tourists on board the first tourist flight for a four-day tour in Palau.

Among the passengers, Taiwanese travel blogger Shih Song-han called the trip a “rare opportunity."

“It has been a whole year without traveling. It will be whole new experience for every passenger. I also want to show my fans on how open international travel is," Shih said.

Tourist Josephine Lin said she “felt very safe during this recent past period."

“The situation is the same in Palau. This is why I think this country (Palau) is safe, and I would like to visit it,” Lin said.

Updated : 2021-04-01 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed