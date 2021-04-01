Alexa
Taiwan discusses strategy for international organizations with US

State Department officials take part in first such talks since Joe Biden became US president

  122
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/01 13:57
AIT Director Brent Christensen (third left) and MOFA Secretary General Lily Hsu (third right) at Taiwan-US talks (MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time since the Biden administration took office in January, the United States and Taiwan have discussed a strategy to promote the island nation’s participation in international organizations, reports said Thursday (April 1).

The March 30 video conference came as Taiwan is once again preparing its case to attend the World Health Assembly. While China has so far succeeded in blocking Taipei from the annual May event, support has grown rapidly, partly because of its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the discussions focused on organizations related to health, the fight against international crime, aviation, and climate change, CNA reported. The ministry thanked the U.S. for its assistance and said it would continue to work with democratic allies to expand the Taiwan's international space and make contributions to the global community.

The U.S. side praised Taiwan’s recent announcement that it would donate US$250,000 (NT$7.15 million) to fight the Ebola virus in Africa as an example of its willingness to find solutions to global challenges, AIT said in a news release.

The American side at the talks included American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of International Organization Affairs Ambassador Erika Barks-Ruggles, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Jonathan Fritz, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Nerissa Cook.
Updated : 2021-04-01 15:26 GMT+08:00

