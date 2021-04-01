Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Brazil pastor brings prayers to COVID-19 patients

By FELIPE DANA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/01 12:26
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for a woman in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackland, amid the COVID-19 pande...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for COVID-19 patients outside a municipal hospital in Guapimirim, a municipality in...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for COVID-19 patients outside a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, March 2...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for COVID-19 patients outside a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2...
A dog observes as members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center gather for prayer in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackland, amid...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray before distributing food to drug users in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackla...
A member of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center prays for COVID-19 patients outside a municipal hospital in Guapimirim, a municipality ...
A member of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center prays with a drug user in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackland, amid the COVID-1...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center walk past a funeral home near a hospital, before praying for COVID-19 patients in Rio de...
A man walks on the train tracks as people gather in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackland, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,...
Pastor Celio Ricardo, of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center, talks to a drug addict in an area known as "cracolandia" or crackland, am...
Members of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center pray for COVID-19 patients outside a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 2...
A member of the God's Love Evangelical Church and Rehab Center prays for COVID-19 patients outside a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, March...

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Rev. Celio Ricardo has spent nearly two decades helping drug addicts get off crack cocaine. Now he’s trying to bring spiritual support to victims of another scourge afflicting Rio de Janeiro: COVID-19.

“The church can’t sit idly by or stay silent,” Ricardo said as he joined in singing hymns and prayers with a few dozen parishioners and relatives of COVID-19 victims outside a hospital, raising their voices over the thrum of traffic in a busy neighborhood on the city’s north side.

“We were retreating, but this is the time to attack. This is the time for people to see that the church is here, ready to open its hands and help.”

According to official figures, more than 310,000 people have died in Brazil since the start of the pandemic, the second largest tally behind the United States. With more than 36,000 deaths by itself, Rio de Janeiro state is one of the worst hit in Brazil.

Ricardo has a long history of street preaching in the city. As well as ministering to his God’s Love Evangelical Church, he runs a drug rehabilitation center and regularly ventures into the city’s “cracolandias” — cracklands — to offer drug users a bed in a makeshift shelter. And when he gets donations from local supermarkets, he gives them some food, too.

He decided to hold street-corner meetings for families of COVID-19 victims about a week ago after talking with other pastors about rampant new cases crowding Rio’s hospitals. “God’s voice has the power to change the course of this situation,” Ricardo said. “I felt it in my heart.”

While experts say singing in closed spaces has been linked to some outbreaks of COVID-19 during the pandemic, Ricardo’s group prays in the open air, wears masks and passes around hand sanitizer.

Restaurants, bars and nonessential businesses have been shut in Rio de Janeiro since March 26. Mayor Eduardo Paes announced new restrictions this week in an attempt to stop the rise in hospitalizations.

The pastor said the group has been welcomed by families of patients and he intends to visit more hospitals.

“The Bible says to take strength from weakness,” he said. “We sing and pray because our voice can bring assurance of the love of God to those taking their last breaths.”

