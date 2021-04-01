Alexa
  1. Home

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/01 03:12
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty

Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement suffered a heavy blow on Thursday when nine veteran activists were convicted over a massive rally in 2019.

Hong Kong District Court found seven democrats, including 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, guilty of organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

Other defendants include prominent barrister and former opposition lawmaker Margaret Ng and veteran democrats Lee Cheuk-yan, Leung-kwok-hung, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho.

Two others had previously pleaded guilty.

The activists were convicted for their involvement in a massive protest held on August 18, 2019, where nearly 1.7 million people marched against a proposed bill that would allow for criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

More to come...

Updated : 2021-04-01 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed