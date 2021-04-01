Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River

Xiao He singing at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Megaport 大港開唱 photo) Xiao He singing at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Megaport 大港開唱 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese singer was found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River after he went missing following a music festival performance.

The 28-year-old lead singer of nu-metal band Way of Puzzle (謎路人), who goes by the stage name Xiao He (小賀), was last seen performing at Kaohsiung Megaport Music Festival, which took place last weekend (March 27 to 28). However, he disappeared after the festival ended and after a fruitless two-day search, his bandmates contacted the police to report a missing person.

At 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday (March 31), Kaohsiung City Police Bureau received a report of an apparent drowning in Love River. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who had been dead for some time, as rigor mortis had set in, reported UDN.

He was shirtless and had numerous tattoos on his body. Near the scene of the drowning, police found his shirt, hat, and shoes placed on a park bench, reported Apple Daily.

Police identified the man as Xiao He. At 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening (March 31) the band on its Facebook page confirmed his passing and wrote, "Today is an unforgettably sad day. Our lead singer Xiao He 81 has left us to become an angel."

Shortly afterward, the Megaport Music Festival on its Facebook page posted photos of the artist performing over the weekend and thanked him for his "wonderful performance" over the weekend. The post closed by stating in English, "You will always be missed and loved."

The exact cause of death still is still under investigation.



Xiao He performs at a previous event. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)



Xiao He (center) with his bandmates at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)



Xiao He sings at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)