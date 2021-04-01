Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River

Lead singer of Way of Puzzle went missing after Kaohsiung Megaport Music Festival

  1410
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/01 11:02
Xiao He singing at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Megaport 大港開唱 photo)

Xiao He singing at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Megaport 大港開唱 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese singer was found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River after he went missing following a music festival performance.

The 28-year-old lead singer of nu-metal band Way of Puzzle (謎路人), who goes by the stage name Xiao He (小賀), was last seen performing at Kaohsiung Megaport Music Festival, which took place last weekend (March 27 to 28). However, he disappeared after the festival ended and after a fruitless two-day search, his bandmates contacted the police to report a missing person.

At 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday (March 31), Kaohsiung City Police Bureau received a report of an apparent drowning in Love River. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who had been dead for some time, as rigor mortis had set in, reported UDN.

He was shirtless and had numerous tattoos on his body. Near the scene of the drowning, police found his shirt, hat, and shoes placed on a park bench, reported Apple Daily.

Police identified the man as Xiao He. At 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening (March 31) the band on its Facebook page confirmed his passing and wrote, "Today is an unforgettably sad day. Our lead singer Xiao He 81 has left us to become an angel."

Shortly afterward, the Megaport Music Festival on its Facebook page posted photos of the artist performing over the weekend and thanked him for his "wonderful performance" over the weekend. The post closed by stating in English, "You will always be missed and loved."

The exact cause of death still is still under investigation.

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Xiao He performs at a previous event. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Xiao He (center) with his bandmates at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)

Taiwanese singer Xiao He found dead in Kaohsiung's Love River
Xiao He sings at Megaport Music Festival. (Facebook, Way of Puzzle photo)
Taiwanese singer
Taiwanese singers
sudden death

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
Taiwanese singer Chan Ya-Wen diagnosed with Parkinson's
2021/03/18 17:57
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
2021/03/16 11:45
Taiwanese singer Fanny Liu is 'close contact' of Covid case in Hebei, China
Taiwanese singer Fanny Liu is 'close contact' of Covid case in Hebei, China
2021/01/15 11:56
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
British English teacher found dead in Taipei apartment
2020/12/01 18:47
Taiwan could fine Ou-yang NT$500,000 for singing at China National Day
Taiwan could fine Ou-yang NT$500,000 for singing at China National Day
2020/09/28 18:02

Updated : 2021-04-01 12:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Chinese man returning H&M goods seen sporting Nike sneakers
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed