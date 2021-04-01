Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win

Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game... Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks as Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the second half of an NBA bask... Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) loses control the ball after running into Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee during the first half o... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) loses control the ball after running into Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketb... Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, March 31, 20... Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) passes as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) passes as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum makes a layup as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum makes a layup as Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is fouled by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) knoc... Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is fouled by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) knocks the ball away during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and nine assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland's fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit's other three starters — Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee — combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.

Grant had 17 first-half points to help Detroit to a 52-51 lead, but Lillard's 3-pointer on Portland's first possession of the second half started a 17-2 run. The Trail Blazers hit their first five 3-point attempts of the quarter and Lillard finished with 16 points in the period as Portland took an 87-79 lead.

The Pistons cut the gap to six early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't put together a sustained run.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Anthony played his 35th career game against the Pistons, the team that passed on him in the 2003 NBA draft to select Darko Milicic. He hasn't had much success against them. His 21.4 scoring average is lower than against any other opponent than San Antonio (19.2), and his average of 5.1 rebounds is his worst against any team.

Pistons: Bey entered the game needing four 3-pointers to break Brandon Knight's franchise rookie record of 105, set in 2011-12. But he fouled out after missing all seven 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Pistons: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

