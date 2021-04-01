StatsBomb Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Liverpool FC

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 1 April 2021 - StatsBomb, the fast growing football data company, has signed a multi-year deal with English Premier League Champions Liverpool FC.













As part of this deal, Liverpool will become the first major customers to benefit from StatsBomb's revolutionary new data product, StatsBomb 360.

Liverpool FC, for many years one of the world's leading proponents of data led analytics in football, has switched to StatsBomb for standard event data for over 80 competitions, adding StatsBomb 360 data for 38 of those.

Launched at the StatsBomb Evolve online event, StatsBomb 360 adds a snapshot of player locations around every on-the-ball event during a match. This provides extra context to the 3,300+ actions collected as part of StatsBomb's market-leading core data set.

This extra information enables teams and betting operators to conduct deeper analysis than ever before possible using event data, and surfaces insights around defending, team shape and individual player performance without the need for complex and inconsistent tracking data.

Since its launch in 2018, StatsBomb has grown to become one of the fastest growing sports data suppliers in the world, with teams and betting companies from over 20 countries switching over to utilise StatsBomb data for predictive analytics, performance analysis and player recruitment.

Speaking of the deal, StatsBomb CEO Ted Knutson said:

"We are delighted to be working with Liverpool FC. They have been known for years to be at the forefront of the analytics revolution in football, and it is tremendous validation for StatsBomb that they have put their trust in us to deliver the data that will form a critical part of their data-driven infrastructure.

We have been working on StatsBomb 360 for several months, and to have such a high profile client at launch is a sign of just how significant a step forward this product will be for the football world."





About StatsBomb

StatsBomb is the world's fastest growing football data company. Founded by former analyst Ted Knutson, StatsBomb was formed to empower data analysis teams by ensuring they have access to the best football data set ever created.

Having started as an analytics blog, StatsBomb initially progressed to consulting on data-driven recruitment and performance analysis for professional teams. In 2018, having become frustrated with limitations of the data available at the time, StatsBomb acquired ArqamFC, a data collection company based in Cairo, Egypt, and started to collect and supply its own data.

The introduction of StatsBomb data was a turning point for the analysis of football as it introduced previously unavailable metrics such as pressures, shot impact height, goalkeeper positioning, freeze frames for shots and pass footedness.

In 2021, StatsBomb improved this data even further with the launch of StatsBomb 360, adding a snapshot of all visible player locations to more than 3,000 on-the-ball events that are collected per match.

Having gained rapid traction since its inception, StatsBomb is now servicing customers across the professional game, as well as betting and gaming operators, and is active in over 20 countries.





www.statsbomb.com



@statsbomb