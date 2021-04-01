Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain beats Kosovo, national broadcaster downgrades visitors

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/01 04:55
Spain beats Kosovo, national broadcaster downgrades visitors

MADRID (AP) — Spain cruised past Kosovo 3-1 on Wednesday in a World Cup qualifier that attracted more attention off the field because of Spain’s non-recognition of the visiting country.

The game in Seville was played in accordance to UEFA etiquette, with Kosovo's national anthem played before the match. But on television, Spain’s national broadcaster disregarded normal protocol by not mentioning Kosovo as a country and using lowercase letters for “kos” in its graphics.

Spain does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence from Serbia.

Ahead of the game, the Spanish federation had already upset Kosovo officials by referring to the country as a “territory.” The Kosovo federation warned it wouldn’t play the match unless Spain pledged to respect the Balkan country’s sovereignty.

But commentators on TV referred to the opponents as the “team from the Kosovo federation,” and used phrases like “players from the federation of Kosovo.”

It used “ESP” in uppercase letters for the hosts' on-screen graphic in Spanish — as it had for both countries in previous qualifying games — but kept lowercase “kos” at all times for the visitors.

On the field, Dani Olmo opened the scoring for Spain in the 34th minute and Ferran Torres added to the lead in the 36th before Kosovo pulled one back through Besar Halimi’s long-range shot in the 70th after Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón lost possession while trying to play the ball far outside his area.

Gerard Moreno sealed Spain’s victory off a corner kick in the 75th.

Luis Enrique again made several changes to Spain's lineup, with captain Sergio Ramos entering the match in the final minutes.

“La Roja” had opened its qualifying campaign with a disappointing home draw against Greece and a hard-fought win at Georgia.

The win left Spain at the top of Group B with seven points from three matches. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden was second with six points and a game in hand.

Greece, which drew 1-1 with Georgia in the other group match on Wednesday, stayed in third place with two points, one more than Georgia

Kosovo, playing in its second World Cup qualifying campaign, is last in the group with no points. Its first game was a 3-0 home loss against Sweden.

Only the group winners qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Updated : 2021-04-01 07:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed