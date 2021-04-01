Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/01
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.39 to $59.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 60 cents to $63.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $1.95 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.77 a gallon. May natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $29.60 to $1,715.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 40 cents to $24.53 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.75 Japanese yen from 110.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1726 from $1.1716.

Updated : 2021-04-01 07:48 GMT+08:00

