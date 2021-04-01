Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/01 03:18
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 125.40 Up .75
May 123.00 124.75 120.50 123.50 Up .90
Jul 125.45 126.60 122.55 125.40 Up .75
Sep 127.50 128.50 124.50 127.30 Up .70
Dec 129.75 130.80 126.95 129.65 Up .65
Mar 131.80 132.65 129.00 131.70 Up .65
May 132.50 133.45 130.05 132.75 Up .70
Jul 133.45 134.10 130.75 133.45 Up .75
Sep 133.60 133.95 131.40 133.90 Up .85
Dec 134.10 134.45 131.90 134.45 Up .95
Mar 132.75 135.30 132.75 135.30 Up 1.05
May 136.05 Up 1.15
Jul 136.60 Up 1.15
Sep 137.15 Up 1.15
Dec 138.15 Up 1.15

Updated : 2021-04-01 06:18 GMT+08:00

