Wednesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,260,190 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Maria Sakkari (23), Greece, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-0, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.