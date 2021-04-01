Alexa
GM recalling 10,000 Chevy and GMC vans due to fire risk

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/01 02:48
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.

GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood. The short circuits are caused by contact between the positive battery cable and a fuse attachment post.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

Only vehicles with 6.6-liter gas engines built on or prior to December 7, 2020 are affected by the recall.

Updated : 2021-04-01 04:46 GMT+08:00

