NFL planning to remove restrictions for vaccinated personnel

The NFL has plans to eliminate some restrictions from its current COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players, coaches and personnel.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league detailed potential amendments to the protocols used throughout the 2020 season and current offseason. Among the elements that could be eliminated are the need to participate in daily testing; quarantine periods due to close contact with an infected individual; and/or refraining from social gatherings among other vaccinated individuals.

“It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions that apply to meetings, meal time and use of locker rooms,” the memo said.

On Tuesday, after the first of two days of virtual meetings among the team owners, Commissioner Roger Goodell noted the value of pursuing coronavirus vaccines.

“We will be encouraging all personnel to get vaccinated and working with the players association on all these issues,” Goodell said. "We are also using our platforms publicly to talk about the importance of getting vaccinations.”

