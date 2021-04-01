AP Source: Seahawks, Lockett reach 4-year contract extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the extension had not been announced by the team. ESPN first reported the deal, which could be worth more than $69 million over the life of the contract.

The deal locks up Russell Wilson’s favorite target for the foreseeable future and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett’s current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary cap charge of just under $15 million.

Lockett, 28, is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He teamed with DK Metcalf to become just the second pair of Seattle receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season. Lockett twice had games with double-digit receptions, including a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona.

Lockett was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015 out of Kansas State and was a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner his rookie season. He quickly grew into one of the most reliable receivers in the league.

