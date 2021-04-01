Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Royals put SS Adalberto Mondesi on IL to begin season

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 01:27
Kansas City Royals infielders, from left, Hunter Dozier, Carlos Santana, Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi watch during a pitching change in the f...

Kansas City Royals infielders, from left, Hunter Dozier, Carlos Santana, Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi watch during a pitching change in the f...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oft-injured Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will begin the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain, leaving Kansas City without one of its most exciting players when it opens the season against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Mondesi was put on the injured list Wednesday retroactive to the previous day. Nicky Lopez was recalled from the club's alternate training site in Arkansas after he was sent there following a poor spring training at the plate.

Mondesi hit .256 with a league-leading 24 stolen bases in 59 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Lopez was competing for the second base job but is now likely to share shortstop duties with Hanser Alberto, who made the opening day roster after joining the Royals as a non-roster invitee for spring. Alberto and Whit Merrifield are expected to get the bulk of playing time at second, with Merrifield also spending time in the outfield.

Right-hander Brad Keller will take the mound for his second opening day start for Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-01 03:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
China's original 'Wolf Warrior' caught using iPhone
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
Taiwan Evergreen truck jams traffic in China
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
US ambassador visits Taiwan for 1st time in 42 years
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan Evergreen ship successfully refloated
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Taiwan's Evergreen ship fully free, Suez Canal reopens
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Chinese police investigate leak of personal data about Xi Jinping’s daughter
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Taiwan’s TSMC still holding the cards despite Intel’s foundry intentions
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants
Taipei park visitors horrified by plants in pants