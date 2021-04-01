Alexa
Police: Man lost consciousness and died shortly after arrest

By Associated Press
2021/04/01 00:02
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man who lost consciousness and died after being arrested in a northwest Louisiana city.

The man was arrested by Bossier City police officers sent to a business about 11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a stolen vehicle report, according to a state police news release sent Tuesday night.

An ambulance was called shortly after Billy Ray Hill of Bossier City was arrested because he had lost consciousness, and he died at the scene, according to the statement from Trooper First Class Brent Hardy.

Hardy said Hill was Black but did not give the races of the arresting officers.

“As far as the officers, we don’t release information on law enforcement outside of where they are employed,” Hardy said in an email.

Bossier City police asked state police to investigate.

An autopsy including toxicology tests will determine the cause of death, state police said.

“As the investigation progresses, further information on the suspect and the incident will be made available to the community,” the state police statement said.

Updated : 2021-04-01 01:46 GMT+08:00

