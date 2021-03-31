Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 23:34
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

