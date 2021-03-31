American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
No games scheduled
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.