EU says 'no evidence' to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

By Associated Press
2021/03/31 23:05
The European Medicines Agency says there is “no evidence” that would support restricting use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in any population despite reports of rare blood clots associated with the shot.

The comments Wednesday by the head of the EMA contradict the advice given a day earlier by an expert panel in Germany that prompted the German government to restrict the use of the shot in people under 60.

EMA chief Emer Cooke said that “according to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population.”

Cooke said that the assessment was based on 62 cases of unusual blood clots, includig 14 deaths, reported to EMA by March 22.

Updated : 2021-04-01 01:44 GMT+08:00

